Pakistan to receive second batch of Sinopharm vaccine today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will likely to receive its second consignment of purchased coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday (today), quoting sources ARY News reported.

The second batch of half a million doses of China-made Covid-19 vaccine, Sinopharm, will reach Islamabad in a special flight from China.

Four consignments of vaccine from China have reached Islamabad so far, while another half a million doses of the vaccine will reach today.

The next half a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, will reach Islamabad on April 1st, sources said.

Pakistan has agreed to purchase five million doses of Sinopharm vaccine and the first batch of the purchased vaccine landed in Islamabad yesterday by a special flight from China.

China has earlier gifted 15 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan.

Pakistan also getting bulk Covid-19 vaccine from China’s CanSino Biologics by mid-April, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar revealed on Tuesday.

“We will be getting bulk vaccine by mid april from Cansino from which three million vaccine doses can be made,” he tweeted.

“The bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan. For this purpose special equipment has been procured and manpower is being trained,” Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said.

