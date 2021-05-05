Pakistan receives 1,20000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received another 1,20000 COVID vaccine doses from China on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

In a bid to expedite the vaccination process in the country, Pakistan has signed contracts for the purchase of the COVID vaccine with several companies including Chinese firms.

The plane carrying the vaccine doses which have been purchased by Pakistan from China landed at Islamabad airport today morning.

The officials of the National Institute of Health (NIH) received the vaccine and the airport. Last week, three special airplanes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying one million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China reached Islamabad.

Three Boeing 777 PIA airplanes were sent to China by the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Health, in a bid to accelerate the delivery of vaccines to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier on April 25, three PIA planes carrying a consignment of one million COVID-19 vaccine doses had landed in Islamabad as the country sees a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases.

