Pakistan receives ultra cold refrigerators for COVID-19 vaccines

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received modern ultra refrigerators for COVID-19 vaccines storage, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

23 UCC freezers donated by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for Covid vaccine storage reached Karachi via sea today.

The containers were donated by the UNICEF to Pakistan following a grant from Asian Development Bank (ADB), sources told ARY News.

The modern storage containers will be used for storing the Pfizer vaccines which need ultra-low temperatures up to -80 degrees. The cold chain system in Pakistan has a capacity of -20 degrees to store temperature-sensitive commodities.

The modern storage containers will be given to the Centre and provinces in most affected areas. It emerged that the containers will initially be given to the 15 most-affected cities of the country, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pfizer Covid vaccines are likely to arrive in Pakistan during the next three months in Pakistan.

