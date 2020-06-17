The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 154,760 after 5,839 new infections were detected in the country over the past 24 hours, while record 136 people succumbed to the deadly disease.

So far, 58,239 cases have been detected in Punjab, 57,868 in Sindh, 19,107 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,437 in Balochistan, 9,242 in Islamabad, 703 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,164 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Read More: ‘Breakthrough’: Popular drug reduces deaths among COVID-19 patients

With 136 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 2,975so far. A total of 5,839 new cases were detected when 28,117 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 58,437. So far, 950,782 tests have been conducted across the country.

Read More: PM Imran gives green signal to resume international flight operations

Earlier, on June 16, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), had said health experts had warned that the number of COVID-19 cases would surge past the one million mark in the country.

He said the federal authorities were continuing their efforts to increase the COVID-19 testing capacity to 100,000 which currently stood at 50,000 on a daily basis. “The tests would be conducted on the basis of the statistics provided by the authorities to measure the spread of the virus, however, the testing capacity will be increased to 100,000 by July.”

Read More: ‘COVID-19 cases in Pakistan could surpass 1 million mark by July’

Comments

comments