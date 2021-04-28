Pakistan sees record 201 COVID deaths in single day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 201 more COVID deaths, the highest number in a single day since the pandemic break out in the country, in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

With the inclusion of 201 more deaths, the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 17,530.

Statistics 28 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,101

Positive Cases: 5292

Positivity % : 10.77%

Deaths : 201 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 27, 2021

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,292 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 for the same period, pushing the number of positive cases to 810,231.

Pakistan has conducted 49,101 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 5,292 persons were tested positive for the disease. Overall 11,682,014 tests have been conducted so far to detect the deadly virus.

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 10.77 percent during the last 24 hours.

As many as 704,494 have regained their health from the COVID-19, while 5,214 patients are still battling for their lives at the country’s various hospitals.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced to cancel all exams in the country till June 15 after a meeting of the NCOC reviewed COVID-19 situation in the country.

