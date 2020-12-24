Pakistan records 111 coronaviurs-related deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 111 lives and 2,256 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in the past 24 hours, 111 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,668. 1,782 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,361 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 38,268.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 465,070.

A total of 37,173 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 417,134 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,428,240 samples have been tested thus far.

On Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued a revision on the travel ban it imposed the day before on inbound flights from the UK now saying the Pakistani passport holding passengers in England can come back to home country with some conditions in place.

Read more: Pakistan temporarily suspends UK flights amid detection of new Covid strain

The cabinet’s aviation division had imposed travel restrictions on UK to Pakistan flights on Monday due to a newly detected variant of COVID which the UK authorities confirmed was 70 per cent more transmittable than the original viral.

According to the new CAA advisory on inbound travel from UK, any Pakistan passport holder with Business visa, visitor visa or Transit visa can board Pakistani bound UK flight on a condition they test COVID negative in a PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to flight.

