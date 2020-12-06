ISLAMABAD: As many as 3,308 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 416,499.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 58 more people succumbed to the infection during this period, taking the death toll from the disease to 8,361.

A total of 41,645 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,308 turned out to be positive.

The positivity ratio of fresh Covid-19 cases stands at 7.94 per cent, the NCOC said.

The number of active cases has risen to 53,126 while 2,483 people recuperated from the disease yesterday taking the tally of those defeating the highly contagious pathogen to 355,000.

On December 5, the NCOC had stated a total of 202 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators in the three provincial capitals including 84 in Punjab’s capital Lahore, 73 in Sindh’s capital Karachi and 45 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar.

The highest positivity rate of COVID-19 positive cases was recorded in Abbottabad at 17.57 per cent, whereas, GB had the lowest rate at 3.92 pc.

