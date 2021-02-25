Pakistan records 64 more coronavirus-related deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 64 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,772, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 64 more lives and 1,361 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 23,281.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,681 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,590 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 575,941.

A total of 40,906 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 539,888 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,831,892 samples have been tested thus far.

So far 257,089 have been reported in Sindh, 169,474 in Punjab, 71,490 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,010 in Balochistan, 43,901 in Islamabad, 10,022 cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,955 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

