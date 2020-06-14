Pakistan records 6,825 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 139,230 after detection of record 6,825 new infections in past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,632 with 81 more virus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to NCOC, 51,518 cases have been detected in Sindh, 52,601 in Punjab, 17,450 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,028 in Balochistan, 7,934 in Islamabad, 604 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1095 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 6,825 new cases were detected when 29,546 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 51,735.

Global coronavirus toll

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 427,495 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December.

At least 7,711,490 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,458,300 are now considered recovered with 4,523 deaths and 136,525 cases logged over the past 24 hours.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 115,059 deaths from 2,061,315 cases. At least 547,386 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 41,828 deaths from 828,810 infections, Britain with 41,662 deaths from 294,375 cases, Italy with 34,301 deaths from 236,651 cases, and France with 29,398 deaths from 193,616 cases.

Per 100,000 population, Belgium has the highest fatality rate with 83 deaths ahead of the United Kingdom (61), Spain (58), Italy (57) and Sweden (48).

Comments

comments