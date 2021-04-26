Pakistan starts registering people over 40 for vaccination tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Monday to start registering people aged 40 and above for Covid-19 vaccination from tomorrow.

NCOC chief Asad Umar tweeted, “In today’s NCOC meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting tomorrow.” The NCOC also decided to allow walk-in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age, he added.

“If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register,” he urged.

On Sunday, three planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying a consignment of one million COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Islamabad. According to a National Health Ministry official, three PIA Boeing 777 aircraft brought one million Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China.

Moreover, Pakistan has also purchased another 30 million doses of COVID vaccine from China that will soon arrive in the country to help vaccinate its over 220 million population.

