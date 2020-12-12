Pakistan rejects Indian bid to deny EU DisinfoLab report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected the Indian attempt to deny responsibility for the elaborate and reprehensible global disinformation campaign against Pakistan exposed by EU DisinfoLab, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the independent, non-profit disinformation watchdog’s latest report illustrates in graphic detail the web of more than 750 media in 116 countries; over 550 website domain names registered; resurrection of dead people; impersonation of EU institutions and direct control of more than 10 NGOs accredited to the UN Human Rights Council, utilized for the purpose of pushing fake news and false Indian propaganda against Pakistan since 2005.

He maintained that the Indian ministry of external affairs’ tall claims have no legs to stand on. The spokesperson said that the latest developments and international exposés have clearly shown that India is neither ‘responsible’ nor a ‘democracy’.

Read More: EU DisinfoLab exposed Indian attempts to tarnish Pakistan’s image: Qureshi

“We have already shared extensive and irrefutable evidence of India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan.”

Hafeez Chaudhri said that the report by EU DisinfoLab goes to further corroborate our long-held position about India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan and its unrelenting smear campaign against Pakistan.

“We urge the UN Human Rights machinery, particularly the Human Rights Council (HRC), to take a serious look as to how a prestigious platform such as the HRC could be misused in such a manner against a member state,” he added.

“The relevant authorities in Switzerland and Belgium must investigate the finances and transparency of the relevant NGOs registered within their jurisdiction.”

He said, “We also reiterate our call that the EU authorities take full cognizance of this massive disinformation campaign against Pakistan and initiate steps to hold accountable those who misused their procedures and abused the European institutions.”

The spokesperson said that the latest revelations have established that no amount of Indian falsehoods can succeed in diverting attention from India’s unspeakable crimes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and in misleading the world community.

While countering India’s state-terrorism and exposing its false narratives, Pakistan remains fully committed to supporting the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination as per the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, he added.

