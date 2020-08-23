Pakistan terms Indian media reports about SROs baseless, misleading

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has rejected baseless reports by the Indian media regarding two SROs that had been issued by FO on August 18.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office spokesperson, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued two consolidated SROs on 18th of this month reflecting the current status of the UN Taliban and Da’esh and Al Qaeda Sanctions list.

He said these lists contain names of individuals and entities designated under the two sanction regimes established pursuant to the UN Security Council resolutions.

“The reports in certain sections of the media about Pakistan imposing any new sanctions measures, through these SROs, are not factual. Similarly, the assertions made by some sections of the Indian media, as to Pakistan admitting to the presence of certain listed individuals on its territory, based on the information contained in the SRO, is baseless and misleading,” it added.

The spokesperson said the consolidated SROs are issued periodically as a routine matter.

The spokesperson further said that it was once again reiterated that the information contained in the SRO is reproduced as per the details in the list entry of the individuals/entities designated under the two sanctions regime, which was publicly available, and contained names of individuals, who despite their confirmed deceased status still continued to be on the sanctions list.

