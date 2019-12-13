Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on citizenship bill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson remarks about a tweet of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding discriminatory citizenship bill passed by the Indian Parliament, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson said many international human rights organizations and neutral observers even from within India have characterized the legislation as discriminatory against Muslims and unconstitutional.

The spokesperson reiterated that this Indian legislation is premised on a falsehood, both with regard to the alleged decline in the non-Muslim population in Pakistan as well as their alleged persecution in the country.

The International media have widely reported on and condemned the deplorable conditions of the minorities in India, especially since the assumption of office of right-wing BJP in 2014, reads a press release.

The spokesperson said architects of massacre of thousands of Muslims in Gujarat do not have the moral high-ground to preach about the rights of minorities to India’s neighboring countries.

“We urge the international community to take notice of the violation of minorities’ rights in India, including the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir under the illegal occupation of India,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on December 12, had warned the world regarding the severe consequences of the Hindu supremacist agenda of Indian premier Narendra Modi that is threatening massive bloodshed and war.

PM Imran Khan, in a series of tweets, said India is going ahead with its Hindu supremacist agenda under the leadership of Narendra Modi which begun with the illegal annexation and siege of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

In his condemning remarks, the premier counted the unending steps of the Indian government for implementation of its agenda by stripping two million Indian Muslim in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps and then the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law.

