Pakistan submits rejoinder on Indian response to PM Khan’s speech in UN

NEW YORK: Pakistan has submitted a rejoinder to United Nations General Assembly in response to Indian reply to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the forum.

According to Radio Pakistan, a diplomat of Pakistani mission to the UN General Assembly Zulqarnain Chheena while submitting rejoinder, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the real cruel face of Indian state terrorism before the world community.

The diplomat said India is committing state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the last thirty years.

He said the Indian government is carrying forward RSS agenda. He said killers of Mahatma Ghandi are now ruining the secular face of India in Occupied Kashmir.

Chheena further said we arrested Indian spy Kulbushan Yadev which admitted involvement in various incidents of terrorism inside Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech to UNGA, highlighted Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and on minorities inside India.

On Friday, while addressing the 74th session of the UNGA, the PM had said that his government tried to approach India for talks before this move but the Indian side’s refusal was the factor talks couldn’t move forward.

“We thought it was because India’s ruling party (BJP) was running an election campaign and wanted anti-Pakistan rhetoric for its success so we backed off, then Pulwama attack happened in which a Kashmiri youth attacked Indian forces but they blamed it on Pakistan without taking into account what led a Kashmiri youngster opted to become a suicide bomber,” said the PM.

The PM added that the Indian government not only attempted an airspace violation on February 27 but Narendra Modi also boasted about it terming it “a trailer of a lengthier movie”.

He was of the view that Modi follows the Hindu-supremacist party RSS’s ideology, which was behind Gandhi’s killing and the current wave of mob lynchings in India.

