Pakistan likely to be removed from FATF grey list in first quarter of 2021: sources

PARIS: A plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is ongoing in Paris to decide the fate of Pakistan pertaining to its exclusion from the forum’s grey list, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the development, there are no chances that Pakistan would be included in the blacklist of the FATF.

“On the other hand, there are chances of Pakistan getting out of the FATF grey list in the first quarter of 2021,” the sources said as the FATF preliminary meeting would continue till 23 October.

Pakistan has implemented upon major action points recommended by the FATF besides carrying out legislations for 16 times on money-laundering related issues.

Earlier in the day, diplomatic sources told ARY News that Pakistan is likely to remain in the FATF grey list, however, there is no expectation from the global forum to push the country in its blacklist.

It emerged that Pakistan could not come off the grey list of the global anti-money laundering forum during the ongoing plenary meeting commenced on October 21 (today).

The diplomatic sources expressed chances regarding Pakistan to come off the global forum’s grey list in the next plenary meeting in June next year, whereas, the country is also expected to get an insight visit in February.

Read More: FATF’s APG retains Pakistan on enhanced follow-up list

During the insight visit, the experts will review the progress on the implementation of action points during their visit to Pakistan.

In October, the Asia-Pacific Group (APG), a regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on money laundering and terror financing, had decided to keep the country on its “Enhanced Follow-Up” list. The APG retained the country on the Enhanced Follow-UP list on recommendations of the Paris-based FATF.

Comments

comments