Pakistan repatriates 304,000 stranded citizens after coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD: The operation to repatriate stranded Pakistanis abroad due to coronavirus outbreak has been completed, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details shared by Crisis Management Cell, as many as 304,000 Pakistani nationals have been brought back to the homeland safely.

300,000 people were brought back to the country via air service, while four thousands people were rescued via road, the document read.

As per breakup, 154,000 were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 63595 from Saudi Arabia, 17,000 from Qatar, 11729 from Oman, 4469 from Behrain, 6339 from Turkey, 7122 from United Kingdom, 1702 from United States and 25250 Pakistani nationals were repatriated from China.

Moreover, 2314 stranded Pakistanis were brought back from Qatar, 8110 from Kyrgyzstan, 4098 from Afghanistan, 1080 from Iran, 418 from India and 2987 from Afghanistan reached back homeland.

On June 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that government is opening airspace for international flights to help overseas Pakistanis who have suffered most during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister also appreciated the overseas Pakistanis for showing great courage during the coronavirus outbreak.

