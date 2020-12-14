Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan to repay US$ two billion loan to Saudi Arabia on schedule

saudi loan, pakistan, balance of payment

KARACHI: Pakistan will repay US$ two billion loan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as per the repayment schedule, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the sources, Pakistan is set to return one billion dollars to Saudi Arabia in current month, while the remaining $1 billion would likely be paid in the next year.

Pakistan has arranged loans from alternate sources, for repayment of Saudi loans, sources in the knowledge of the matter, said.

Pakistan will borrow $1.5 billion from China, while the country will issue euro bonds within next few weeks, which will likely to generate around 700 million US dollars, sources further said.

In October 2018, Saudi Arabia had agreed to provide US$ 6.2 billion worth of financial package to Pakistan for three years. This included US$ three billion in cash assistance to address Pakistan’s balance of payment issue and US dollar 3.2 billion worth of oil on deferred payments.

Pakistan has already paid back US$ one billion to Saudi Arabia in May this year out of the three billion dollars financing.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan to send two Himalayan bears to overseas temporarily, IHC informed

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan visits Naval headquarters

Must Read

PDM parties stay badly exposed after Lahore rally: PM

Pakistan

LHC orders to public commission’s report on petroleum crisis


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close