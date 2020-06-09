Pakistan reports 105 more coronavirus deaths

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soar to 108,317 after detection of 4,646 new infections in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,172 with record 105 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 39,555 cases have been detected in Sindh, 40,819 in Punjab, 14,006 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,788 in Balochistan, 5,785 in Islamabad, 412 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 952 in Gilgit Baltistan.

So far 35,018 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the country, while 71,127 are still fighting the deadly virus.

Pakistan carried out 24,260 tests to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 730,453.

Global coronavirus death toll

Coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 406,207 lives across the world so far, with over seven million confirmed cases.

The United States tops the list with over 112,469 deaths followed by the Britain with 40,542, Brazil by 37, 312 and Italy with 33,899 deaths.

More than three point four six million people have recovered from the infection.

