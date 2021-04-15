Pakistan reports 118 COVID deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 118 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,872, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 118 more lives and 5,395 fresh infections were reported during the period.

Statistics 15th April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 64,685

Positive Cases: 5395

Positivity % : 8.34%

Deaths : 118 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 14, 2021

With the latest inclusion of new infections, the number of overall COVID cases currently stands at 739,818. The positivity ratio of the COVID cases in last 24 hours was recorded at 8.34 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 4,740 people recovered their health, taking the overall number of recovered patients in Pakistan to 646,652.

The health facilities across the country conducted 64,685 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,942,771 since the first case was reported.

Yesterday, the federal government had announced that coronavirus vaccination centres would operate in two shifts during the holy month of Ramzan to facilitate the masses willing to get vaccinated against the pandemic.

As per details, the vaccination centres would operate in two shifts and continue providing services after Iftar.

