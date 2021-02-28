Pakistan reports 23 fresh coronavirus deaths

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 23 more lives in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,860, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 23 more lives and 1,176 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 21,836.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 871 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,562 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 579,973.

A total of 38,920 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 545,277 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,951,838 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments