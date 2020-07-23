Pakistan reports 32 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has confirmed 32 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 269,191. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,709.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,763 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,799,290 coronavirus tests and 22,408 in last 24 hours. 213,175 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,382 patients are in critical condition.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 115,213 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 91,129 in Punjab, 32,753 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,517 in Balochistan, 14,722 in Islamabad 1,896 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,961 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,100 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,060 in Sindh, 1,158 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 162 in Islamabad, 45 in GB and 48 in Azad Kashmir.

Don’t expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021: WHO expert

Researchers are making “good progress” in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Wednesday.

WHO is working to ensure fair vaccine distribution, but in the meantime it is key to suppress the virus’s spread, said Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies programme, as daily new cases around the globe are at near-record levels.

“We’re making good progress,” Ryan said, noting that several vaccines were now in phase 3 trials and none had failed, so far, in terms of safety or ability to generate an immune response.

Comments

comments