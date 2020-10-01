Pakistan reports 543 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported five more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,484.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 34,239 samples were tested for the infection during this period, out of which 543 turned out to be positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 312,806 with the addition of the new cases.

Thus far, 297,497 patients have recuperated from the infection across the country.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stand at 8,825. More than 3.5 million tests have been conducted in the country. As many as 490 patients under treatment at various hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 137,106 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 99,497, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,811, Balochistan 15,281, Islamabad 16,611, Gilgit Baltistan 3,787, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,731.

