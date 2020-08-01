Pakistan reports 841 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases continue to decline in Pakistan as the country reported 841 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 19 deaths were also reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,970.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2, 480,27 coronavirus tests and 25,507 in past 24 hours. 247,171 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 120,550 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,873 in Punjab, 33,958 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,732 in Balochistan, 15,014 in Islamabad 2,105 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,073 in Azad Kashmir.

‘Impact of coronavirus will be felt for decades to come’

The global coronavirus outbreak is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come,” Tedros told a meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee, according to remarks released by the agency.

The pandemic has killed more than 670,000 people since emerging in Wuhan, China, with more than 17 million cases diagnosed.

Economies have been been hit by lockdown restrictions introduced to restrict its spread, while many regions are fearful of a second wave.

