ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus situation seems to be worsening as more than 2,000 fresh cases were reported from across Pakistan for the third consecutive day.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,443 more infections were detected over the past 24 hours, lifting the national tally of cases to 356,904.

The number of active cases has soared to 26,538. 32 more people succumbed to the disease over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,141. A total of 39,410 tests were conducted across the country during this period.

1,377 of the patients currently under treatment are said to be in critical condition. A total of 323,225 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 49,210,50 samples have been tested thus far.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, Sindh has reported 154,738 cases, Punjab 109,993, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 41,990, Balochistan 16,393, Islamabad 23,994, Gilgit Baltistan 4,447, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 5,349.

