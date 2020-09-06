Pakistan reports two coronavirus deaths, 484 new cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus claimed two more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the disease to 6,342.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 484 new cases of the virus were detected during this period, lifting the number of confirmed cases in the country to 298,509.

As many as 285,898 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in the country with active cases going down to 6,269. 25,384 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, out of which 484 turned out to be positive.

1,025 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, 85 of whom are on ventilators.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 130,483 confirmed cases of the virus, Punjab 97,116, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 36,591, Balochistan 13,229, Islamabad 15,734, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,327 and Gilgit Baltistan 2,979.

U.S. deaths projected to more than double

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus will reach 410,000 by the end of the year, more than double the current death toll, and deaths could soar to 3,000 per day in December, the University of Washington’s health institute forecast this week.

Deaths could be reduced by 30% if more Americans wore face masks as epidemiologists have advised, but mask-wearing is declining, the university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said.

“Cumulative deaths expected by January 1 are 410,000; this is 225,000 deaths from now until the end of the year,” the institute said. It previously projected 317,697 deaths by Dec. 1.

