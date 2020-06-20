Pakistan reports record 153 coronavirus deaths in single day

ISLAMABAD: The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 171,577 after 6,604 new infections were detected in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while 153 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 64,216 cases have been detected in Punjab so far, 65,163 in Sindh, 20,790 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,162 in Balochistan, 10,279 in Islamabad, 803 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,253 in Gilgit Baltistan.

With 153 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people dying from the disease in the country has soared to 3,382. A total of 6,604 new cases were detected when 31,681 tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 63,504. So far, 1,042,787

tests have been conducted across the country.

Global coronavirus cases

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 456,630 people across the world.

At least 8,555,330 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,952,400 are considered recovered.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 118,758 deaths from 2,205,307 cases. At least 599,115 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 47,748 deaths from 978,142 cases, Britain with 42,461 deaths from 301,815 cases, Italy with 34,561 deaths from 238,011 cases and France with 29,617 deaths from 195,953 cases.

Europe overall has 191,932 deaths from 2,489,195 cases, the United States and Canada have 127,145 deaths from 2,305,872 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 89,327 deaths from 1,887,950 cases, Asia 27,563 deaths from 963,782 cases, the Middle East 12,994 deaths from 618,797 infections, Africa 7,538 deaths from 280,922 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,817 cases

