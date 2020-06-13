Pakistan reports record 6,472 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 132,405 after detection of record 6,472 new infections in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,551 with 88 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 49,256 cases have been detected in Sindh, 50,087 in Punjab, 16,415 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,866 in Balochistan, 7,163 in Islamabad, 574 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1044 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 6,472 new cases were detected when 28,850 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 50,056. So far, 839,019 tests have been conducted across the country.

Global virus death toll

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 425,000 people across the globe so far.

A total of 425,282 deaths have now been recorded from 7,632,517 cases.

Europe has registered 186,843 deaths from 2,363,538 cases, but the epidemic is progressing most rapidly in Latin America, where there have been a total of 76,343 deaths recorded from 1,569,938 cases.

The United States remains the country with the most recorded deaths at 114,643, ahead of Brazil which on Friday became the second worst-hit nation with 41,828 deaths. Britain is next with 41,481 deaths, followed by Italy (34,223) and France (29,374).

