Pakistan reports seventh coronavirus death, first in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan on Tuesday reported its seventh novel coronavirus death as 57-year-old patient lost his life in Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid confirmed.

A coronaviurs patient, identified as Afrasiyab, was admitted in Mayo Hospital Lahore.

“Unfortunately, a COVID19 Patient Afrasiyab, aged 57, who was admitted in Mayo Hospital, lost his life today. These are indeed difficult times for the whole country. The only way we can fight this pandemic is by staying indoors and following the precautionary measures,” she said in a Tweet.

This is the seventh death reported in Pakistan due to novel coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 892 after new cases were reported in different areas of the country.

According to the National Command and Control Centre for the novel coronavirus, out of the total, 399 cases were reported in Sindh, 249 in Punjab, 110 in Balochistan, 81 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas 15 people were diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Six patients have recovered so far while seven died from the COVID-19.

The Ministry of Interior on Monday authorised the deployment of the Pakistan Army troops in all four provinces, the Islamabad Capital Territory, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to help tackle COVID-19.

Sindh, Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have declared a complete lockdown while the rest of the provinces and the capital city imposed a near lockdown to contain further spread of the coronavirus.

