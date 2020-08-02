Pakistan Covid-19 death toll mounts to 5,976 with six more fatalities

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases continues to decline in Pakistan as the country reported 553 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), six more deaths were reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,976.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,010,170 coronavirus tests and 14,003 in past 24 hours. 248,577 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far. The active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 25,146.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 120,550 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,873 in Punjab, 33,958 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,732 in Balochistan, 15,014 in Islamabad 2,105 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,073 in Azad Kashmir.

WHO warns of drawn out pandemic

Six months after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency, the novel coronavirus has killed more than 680,000 people and infected more than 17.5 million.

The UN health agency warned that the coronavirus pandemic would be lengthy and could lead to “response fatigue”, as the case count in South Africa topped half a million.

An emergency WHO committee reviewing the pandemic “highlighted the anticipated lengthy duration of this COVID-19 outbreak, noting the importance of sustained community, national, regional, and global response efforts”.

“WHO continues to assess the global risk level of COVID-19 to be very high,” it said in its latest statement.

The agency also said the effects of the pandemic “will be felt for decades to come”.

Mexico overtook Britain to become the third hardest hit country in virus deaths — after Brazil and the United States — with more than 46,600 fatal cases.

