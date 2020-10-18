Pakistan wants resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue as per UNSC resolutions: PM Khan
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said on Sunday that Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan in its quest to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh issue as per United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
In a tweet, the PM Khan also paid tribute to Azeri forces valiantly defending their territorial integrity.
یوم آزادی کےموقع پر میں جناب @presidentaz اورآذربائیجان کےبرادرانہ عوام کودلی مبارکباد پیش کرتاہوں۔ہم اپنی جغرافیائی سالمیت کاپوری جرأت سےدفاع کرنےوالی آذری فوجوں کوبھی سلام پیش کرتےہیں۔پاکستان سلامتی کونسل کی قرارداوں کی روشنی میں ناگورنو-کاراباخ کے حل کیلئےآذربائیجان کےساتھ ہے۔
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 18, 2020
He also extended felicitation to the President and fraternal people of Azerbaijan on their Independence Day.
Armenia and Azerbaijan said they had agreed on Saturday to a new humanitarian ceasefire from midnight (2000 GMT) in fighting over Azerbaijan’s ethnic Armenian-controlled enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both sides had accused each other earlier of fresh attacks in violation of a week-old Russian-brokered truce that had failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s.