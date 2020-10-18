Web Analytics
Pakistan wants resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue as per UNSC resolutions: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said on Sunday that Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan in its quest to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh issue as per United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

In a tweet, the PM Khan also paid tribute to Azeri forces valiantly defending their territorial integrity.

 He also extended felicitation to the President and fraternal people of Azerbaijan on their Independence Day.

Armenia and Azerbaijan said they had agreed on Saturday to a new humanitarian ceasefire from midnight (2000 GMT) in fighting over Azerbaijan’s ethnic Armenian-controlled enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Read more: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Both sides had accused each other earlier of fresh attacks in violation of a week-old Russian-brokered truce that had failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s.

