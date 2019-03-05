‘Pakistan will respond strongly against any provocation’

Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has warned Prime Minister Narendera Modi of strong retaliation from Pakistan, in case of any provocation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In an informal chat with journalists here, Singh said Pakistan has acted positively to deescalate the tensed situation between two nuclear armed neighbours.

Modi ji should avoid escalating tensions as; the war will not benefit anyone, rather than bringing destruction in the region.

Commenting on the Indian air strikes, he said the authorities have failed to comment what they had achieved by claiming to alleged strike inside Pakistan, in the wake of the Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy.

Yesterday, Indian Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa also refused to endorse the figure of ‘300 casualties’ during Balakot airstrike last week.

Read more: Balakot strike: Many in India question ‘300-350’ casualty figure

Indian media and government officials had claimed that 300 alleged terrorists were killed in the so-called airstrikes in Balakot sector on February 26. Nevertheless, when the Indian air chief was asked to provide a number of deaths, he said the Indian Air Force (IAF) “can’t count how many people died”.

“We can’t count how many people have died, it is not our job to count bodies. It depends on how many people were there,” Dhanoa said while addressing a press conference.

