Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Paying rich tribute to the scientists and engineers who transformed Pakistan into a nuclear state, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Babar Iftikhar said that the country had restored balance of power in the region on May 28, 1998, ARY News reported citing ISPR.

In his tweet on the eve of ‘Youm-e-Takbir’, DG ISPR said that on this day in 1998, Pakistan had successfully established credible minimum nuclear deterrence.

“Armed forces salute all those involved from conceptualisation to actualisation especially scientists and engineers who made this possible,” he added.

On 28 May 1998 Pak successfully established credible min nuclear deterrence & restored balance of power in the region. AFs salute all those involved from conceptualisation to actualisation especially scientists & engineers who made this possible. Long Live Pakistan. #YoumeTakbeer — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 28, 2020

Pakistan is celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer today to mark the 23rd anniversary of maiden nuclear tests.

Earlier today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had said Pakistan got the distinction of becoming the first ever nuclear power in the Islamic world on that day.

“Our atomic power guarantees the safety and security of Pakistan as well as its people,” he had said, maintaining that national dignity and security was supreme as the nation stood united for the defence and development of the country.

