Pakistan revises land border policy, to halt Covid variants transfer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has revised its land border management policy with neighboring Iran and Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has taken the decision in order to halt the transfer of new variants of coronavirus from the neighboring countries with revision in the land border management policy.

The revised land border management policy will come into force from the midnight between 4 and 5 May, the NCOC stated.

The new border policy will remain enforced until the midnight of 19 and 20 May, according to the NCOC.

The new land border policy will be implemented over the people who will cross the border on foot.

The new rules of the policy will not be implementable over the cargo, bilateral trade and the Afghan Transit Trade, the NCOC stated.

Iran, Afghan border terminals will remain open for the entire week, according to the NCOC statement.

The authorities have also decided to enhance the number of the health staff and the law enforcement personnel at the border.

The tally of border personnel being increased to ensure implementation on the testing protocols, officials said.

Comments

comments