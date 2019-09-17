Pakistan on right track of economic progress: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan was on the positive trajectory of economic progress and prosperity, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on investment in industrial sector, PM Imran said that the government would provide every possible facility to investors and take measures for ease of doing business in the country.

On the occasion, the prime minister directed to provide basic utilities like electricity, gas and road access to to the special economic zones on priority basis. He said that there should be no hurdle or problem for investors in these economic zones.

PM Imran directed the concerned authorities to follow the investment models of the regional counties.

The meeting was apprised that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was the top priority of the incumbent government. The meeting was also told that Chinese and Russian companies expressed interest for restoration of Pakistan Steel Mills. Chinese companies expressed keen interest in invest in various products of Pakistan.

Earlier on September 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to complete establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) on priority basis.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress on the economic zones (SEZs), PM Imran had said that the zones would create business opportunities and help boost economic activities in the country.

He had directed the federal and provincial departments to expedite work on the economic zones and remove all the hurdles in this regard.

