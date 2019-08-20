Pakistan, Russia discuss defense cooperation in Moscow
Pakistan and Russia at the second round of Joint Military Consultative Committee in Moscow discussed defense cooperation.
The Pakistani delegation was led by Defense Secretary Ikram-ul-Haq while Russian side by Deputy Defense Minister Alexander V Fomin, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.
The two sides exchanged views on regional security besides holding in-depth discussions on exploring and identifying areas of mutual cooperation including military training, joint exercises, intelligence cooperation and issues relating to defense industrial cooperation.
They agreed to ensure effective follow-up and implementation of the decisions taken during the meeting.
The two sides expressed the hope that the joint military consultative committee would play a vital role in enhancing defense cooperation.
A third round of the consultative committee will be held next year in Pakistan.