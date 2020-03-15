Pakistan urges SAARC nations to devise joint strategy against novel coronavirus      

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need for a joint strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the region, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza stressed to empower and mandate the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) secretariat to act as a platform for regional efforts to combat the pandemic, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a video conference of SAARC countries to discuss responses to the Covid-19 outbreak, Zafar Mirza proposed instituting exit screening by member states for travellers in the region, and instituting mechanisms for learning from the effective efforts of China in containment and control.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign officer, the special assistant reiterated Pakistan’s earlier proposal of hosting SAARC Health Ministers’ Conference at the earliest opportunity.

Dr. Mirza, while highlighting Pakistan’s approaches and responses to the pandemic, underscored that Pakistan had been engaged in containment efforts from the outset of the outbreak. Pakistan’s proactive strategy and containment efforts have been recognized and commended by the World Health Organization, read the statement.

Read More: NSC devises national strategy to contain coronavirus spread in Pakistan

Earlier on March 14, National Security Committee (NSC) had made important decisions under its strategy to fight coronavirus including closure of educational institutions, borders besides cancellation of mass gatherings and partial suspension of flight operations.

A meeting of the country’s top civil-military body had been taken place at the Prime Minister’s House under the chair of PM Imran Khan. The three services chiefs, the federal ministers for interior, foreign and law affairs as well as the education minister were in attendance in the meeting.

The top civil-military brass had finalised national strategy to contain further spread of COVID-19.

