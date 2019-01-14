Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terror: Afridi

PESHAWAR: State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday said Pakistan has rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terror, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the Passing out Parade of Frontier Corps in Peshawar, the minister said nation has always emerged as victorious in every tough time.

Afridi said the enemies of Pakistan will fail in their heinous designs in dividing us.

“Pakistan wants friendly and peaceful relations with all its neighbours and opening Kartarpur border is a step towards this aim,” he maintained.

The desire for peace should not be taken as Pakistan’s weakness, the minister continued.

While paying homage to the martyrs who laid their lives while ensuring security of the motherland, Afridi said the heirs of the martyrs will not be left alone.

He hoped that frontier corps will continue offering their services in the best professional way.

Earlier on December 26, Shehryar Afridi, had said that the government will not compromise on peace in Karachi.

Talking to newsmen, he said that the time has come to bring the menace of terrorism to its logical end and added that Rangers, police and law enforcement agencies rendered great sacrifices to restore peace in Karachi.

The minister said that the federal government in collaboration with the provinces will uproot the terrorism across the country and added that it is our shared responsibility to play our due role against the terrorism.

