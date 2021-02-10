Pakistan strongly condemns drone attacks on Saudi airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

In a statement today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region.”

He said Pakistan calls for the immediate cessation of such attacks.

“Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire,” Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

#Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity. 2/2 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 10, 2021

The spokesperson said Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

A civilian plane was engulfed in flames Wednesday after Yemen’s Houthi group launched a drone strike on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Plane ablaze in ‘Houthi drone attack’ on Saudi airport

Saudi authorities did not immediately report any casualties from the attack, claimed by the Houthis, the latest in a series of assaults on the kingdom.

Yahya Sarie, spokesman for the Houthis’ armed wing, claimed the airport was used to launch attacks on Yemen.

Comments

comments