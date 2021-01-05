Pakistan welcomes Saudi, Qatar decision to reopen borders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomed on Tuesday the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s decision to reopen the land, air and sea borders between the two countries.

“We also appreciate other steps being taken by the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which will contribute to resolution of outstanding issues between the countries of the organization persisting for almost four years,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

He said Pakistan lauded the positive role played by the Emir of Kuwait towards the resolution of the differences between the countries of the GCC. His persistent and sincere efforts, and cooperation of the GCC countries, led to this important and amicable outcome, he added.

The spokesperson hoped that the GCC Summit, being held today in Al-Ula, will further build on these encouraging developments and lead to enhanced confidence and cooperation among the countries of the organization.

He reiterated that Pakistan continues to accord high importance to its relationship with the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as its bilateral relations with all GCC countries.

