ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Pakistan has exercised its right to self-defence by striking down two of Indian fighter jets.

Talking to ARY News, the minister said, he warned India, in yesterday’s press conference that “Pakistan will respond,” and Pakistan has responded today.

He relayed that Pakistan always appreciated dialogues between the two neighbouring countries, but India always turned its back and reacted aggressively against Islamabad.

He said nation stands firm united with its armed forces and urged India that Islamabad ready to have talks with New Delhi, “India should reconsider its policy of aggression,” he continued.

Qureshi said he has apprised the international community about the Indian act of aggression.

Replying to a query, the minister said future course of action will be decided after the National Command Authority (NCA)’s meeting.

He urged the leaders of political parties to get united under one slogan of ‘Narae-Takbeer Allah-o-Akbar.’

Two fighter jets of Indian Air Force (IAF) were shot down by Pakistan Air Force in bright day light on Wednesday, Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

“In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area,” DG ISPR tweeted.

PAF scrambles Indian jets

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

