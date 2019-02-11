Pakistan soon to sign agreement with IMF, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Asad Umar on Monday said that Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) would soon sign an agreement as the differences have been ironed out, ARY News reported.

Talking at a gathering here finance minister said the government will try to ensure this deal with the IMF remains Pakistan’s last bailout from the monetary fund.

Talking on tax refunds Umar said the mechanism of refunds has been approved. He said the release of refunds will be started soon. He said the harassment from the FBR would not extend the tax net.

Deal expected in April



According to Ministry of Finance sources, Pakistan and IMF have agreed over the key features of the bailout deal after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with the IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Dubai.

The agreement is expected to be finalized by April, the ministry’s sources said. The lender is prepared to provide six billion dollars to Pakistan in the bailout, sources further said.

The IMF agreement will be made the part of the next fiscal year’s budget.

The talks between the government officials and the IMF will remain continue this week via the video link.

IMF head Lagarde has expressed the lender’s intention to support Pakistan but said some key steps are essentially to be taken by the country.

The government has to take steps for economic reforms in the country.

