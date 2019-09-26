Pakistan calls for resolution of outstanding disputes in South Asia at UNSC debate

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said enduring peace and prosperity in South Asia will remain elusive until the main dynamic in the region is shifted from confrontation to cooperation.

He was talking at the start of a ministerial-level debate in the United Nations Security Council in New York on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the cooperation between regional organizations and the United Nations is critical for combating the emerging security threats. He underscored the need for settling outstanding disputes in South Asia.

He said Pakistan has taken action to uproot the threat of terrorism and would continue efforts with its regional and international partners.

The foreign minister said it is important to seize the opportunities for peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes and collective endeavors for regional prosperity.

Taking part in the debate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said more needed to be done to work together with regional and sub-regional organizations in order to maintain regional and international peace and security.

