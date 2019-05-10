Pakistan has started fencing border with Iran, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Friday that Pakistan has started fencing the border with Iran, ARY News reported.

Frontier Constabulary Commandant Moazzam Jah Ansari informed the upper house of Parliament that Iran is resisting fencing of the border. He said the entire border with the neighboring country will be fenced within a period of three to four years.

He said security forces took action against the terrorists who were involved in the killing of 14 personnel in Ormara, Balochistan. 15 miscreants had been accounted for, he added.

Earlier, on April 20, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that Pakistan will fence border with Iran after the Ormara incident.

On April 18, 14 passengers were shot dead at Makran Coastal Highway after being offloaded from buses. Police said about 15-20 armed men intercepted six buses on the highway, offloaded passengers, tied their hands and opened fire at them.

Speaking at a press conference following the incident, the FM said one coast guard, 10 soldiers of Pakistan Navy and three from Pakistan Air Force were among those killed. Baloch Raaji-Aajohi e-Sangar terrorists, who were camouflaged in Frontier Corps uniforms, claimed responsibility for the attack, he added.

He said Iran has been informed about the forensic evidence and camps of BRAS in the area.

