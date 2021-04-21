Pakistan starts vaccinating citizens aged 50-59 against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: With the coronavirus getting out of control, Pakistan started vaccinating people in the age group 50-59 against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) last week decided to start vaccination of citizens aged from 50 to 59 from April 21 (today). Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, urged the people to register themselves for the vaccination.

Following are the vaccination timings during Ramazan:

Here’s a list of major vaccination centres across the country:

The National Command and Operation Centre started registering citizens above 50 years of age for COVID-19 vaccination from March 30.

Pakistan is expected to receive two million doses of COVID vaccine from China by April 24.

Quoting sources, ARY News reported that the vaccine would start arriving in the country from April 21 (today), and out of the two million doses, 1.5 million would be purchased from China while 500,000 would be provided as a gift from the neighbouring country.

“The vaccine will arrive in four phases from April 21 to 24,” they said, adding that three special planes and a PIA flight would be used to bring the COVID doses from China.

