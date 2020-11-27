Pakistan Steel Mills terminates 4544 employees: spokesman  

KARACHI: The Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on Friday sacked its 4,544 employees and sent their termination letters via post, ARY NEWS reported quoting a spokesman of the mills.

The PSM spokesman said that they had prepared a list of the employees who have been sacked and included from separate cadres including teachers, drivers, fireman, operators, health and security staffers, SEDGMs, managers and others.

Responding to the decision, a workers group named Stakeholders Group have rejected the decision and said that it seems that the state has become irrelevant in the PSM matter.

“The department head was summoned today for the termination of the staffers,” said the convener of the group Mumraiz Khan adding that they were forced to hit the streets even during the pandemic due to such decisions.

He lamented over delay in payment of salaries to incumbent PSM employees and those who have been sacked. “These salaries are our due right and not a favour from the state,” he said.

Read More: ECC approves golden handshake plan for PSM employees: sources

Mumraiz Khan further rejected the plan to revive the PSM and said that it would prove devastating for the Pakistan Steel Mills.

He demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to look into the matter.

Comments

comments