Bull-run continues at PSX as benchmark index gains 240 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with the bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 240.73 points to close at 33439, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A total of 116,944,630 shares were traded compared to the trade of 83,612,250 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.590 billion compared to Rs 3.188 billion during last trading day.

Out of 351 companies, share prices of 205 companies recorded increase,132 companies registered decrease whereas 14 companies remained stable in today’s Pakistan Stock Exchange trading.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday plunges 785 points as the KSE-100 index closed today (Monday) at 33084 points.

Meanwhile, the majority of the Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, with Singapore leading losses, as investors booked profits after recent gains, while revenue warning from a major U.S. chipmaker revived concerns about global economic growth.

Leading the declines in the region, Singapore shares posted their worst fall in two weeks, dragged by the financial and industrial sectors.

Texas Instruments Inc, whose broad lineup of products makes it a proxy for the global chip industry, forecast current-quarter revenue to be well below estimates on Tuesday.

