KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday gained 548 points at the start of the trading day as KSE-100 index is currently trading at 39,844 points, ARY News reported.

The 100-Index saw a boost of 548 points and till latest reports at 11.25 am, it was trading at the level of 39,844 points.

In the last trading week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) mostly witnessed bearish trend throughout and had lost 2,265 points.

The stocks expert say due to outbreak of coronavirus in several countries of the world and detection of two of the cases in Pakistan was shaking the confidence of the traders.

Meanwhile, Global shares and oil prices extended their rebound on Tuesday on mounting speculation policymakers around the world would move to ease the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus, ahead of a conference call by Group of Seven heads.

Tokyo stocks lost early gains and closed lower on Tuesday as investors grew sceptical about the outcome of a G7 financial chiefs meeting on measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.22 percent, or 261.35 points, to 21,082.73, while the broader Topix index was down 1.36 percent, or 20.75 points, at 1,505.12

