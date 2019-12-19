Pakistan Stock Exchange plunges 948 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday as KSE-100 Index plunged to 40,655 points with a negative change of 948.34 points (2.33%) in the wake of detailed verdict released against former president Pervez Musharraf, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 index opened at 41,603 points but started to fall around midday and plunged to 40,655 points at the close of the day.

A total of 169,915,190 shares were traded as compared to the trade of 182,857,290 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.44 billion as compared to Rs 10.

Total 361 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 34 recorded gain and 310 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

Read More: SBP’s reserves rise $120 million to $9.23bn

PSX on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 41603 points with a negative change of 164 points.

Comments

comments