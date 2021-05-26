Web Analytics
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees highest trading volume in history

PSX trade of over 1.5b

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday recorded a trading volume of more than 1.5 billion shares for the first time in its history, reported ARY News.

The traded volume clocked in at 1,560 million shares in today’s session, which is the highest ever in the history of the PSX, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said in a tweet.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted, “New daily traded volume record set on the pakistan stock exchange (PSX). Today’s volume exceeded previous record by 39 %. Market reacting to signs of sustained recovery.. Though risk still remains.. Also adding to positive sentiment.”

Also Read: PSX sees highest trade volume after 16 years

