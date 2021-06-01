Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 48,000 points mark

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) touched a 54-month high as the KSE-100 Index has the 48,000 points mark at the start of the trading on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 Index currently being traded at 48,098 points with the addition of 201 points at the start of the business day.

The KSE-100 Index had marked record trading volume in bourse history with Rs137 billion worth of business in the last trading week.

In its weekly report, PSX had said it recorded trade of about 6.18 billion shares with Thursday cropping up to be the biggest trading day in PSX history with 2.2 billion shares traded in a single day.

Read more: Historic PSX week bodes well as market capitalization surpasses Rs8tr

The same week posted a jump in market capitalization by Rs169 billion owing to positive trader sentiment due to a GDP growth forecast of 3.9 per cent and business-friendly budget anticipation encouraging traders to actively trust the market.

With new weekly capitalization recorded at the end of trading week Friday, the market stands at Rs8.131 trillion now.

